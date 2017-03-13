Rockview Driver License Center Ready ...

Rockview Driver License Center Ready to Reopen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Statecollege.com

The Rockview Driver License Center, 812 W. College Ave. in Pleasant Gap, is set to reopen after closing last week. The center will be open for business at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selinsgrove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Jul '16 5709335825kat 2
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Selinsgrove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selinsgrove Forum Now

Selinsgrove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selinsgrove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Selinsgrove, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC