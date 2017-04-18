PennDOT opens bid for Route 15 bypass...

PennDOT opens bid for Route 15 bypass interchange work

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: PennLive.com

Bids have been opened for the third and next to last contract for the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selinsgrove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Mar '17 Natasha 3
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Selinsgrove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selinsgrove Forum Now

Selinsgrove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selinsgrove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Selinsgrove, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC