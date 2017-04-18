PennDOT opens bid for Route 15 bypass interchange work
Bids have been opened for the third and next to last contract for the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selinsgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selinsgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC