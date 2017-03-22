Nor'easter Stella has dumped more tha...

Nor'easter Stella has dumped more than a foot of snow on central Pa.

Nor'easter Stella has dumped more than a foot of snow on some areas of central Pennsylvania, according to unofficial reports from the National Weather Service at State College. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 12.6 inches of snow had fallen in Goldsboro, Dauphin County and the Harrisburg International Airport had received about 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

