Names of Father, Daughter Released in Snyder County Death

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The names have been released of a father and daughter who were found dead inside a home in Snyder County on Wednesday. According to state police in Union County, 41-year-old Donovan Gillison and 15-year-old Jada Gillison were discovered inside a home along Fisher Road near Selinsgrove.

