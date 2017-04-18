Forget rain or snow: Former state pol...

Forget rain or snow: Former state police major always showed up to work, sick or not

Thursday Mar 30

Retired state police Major Marshall Martin was among the 12 state government employees who had earnings topping $300,000 in 2016 but it wasn't his salary alone that put him in that elite group. Not taking many sick or leave days during his near 29-year career with the Pennsylvania State Police paid off for a major when he retired in October.

