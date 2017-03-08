Ex-school bus driver accused of posse...

Ex-school bus driver accused of possessing child pornography

A former school bus driver in the Selinsgrove Area School District has been charged with possessing hundreds of images of teenage boys engaged in sexual activity. Kenneth H. Beaver, 50, of Shamokin Dam, was jailed Wednesday in lieu of $125,000 bail on 242 counts of possession of child pornography and one of criminal use of a communications facility.

