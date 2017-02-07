Some seniors without family are not a...

Some seniors without family are not alone

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Before Robert A. Maurer 's wife passed away 15 years ago, she asked a neighbor family to watch over him in her absence. "I have one son in California and another in Delaware, so I'm thankful for my 'adopted' family that promised my wife while she was dying that they would take care of me," the now 91-year-old said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selinsgrove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan 28 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan 14 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Jul '16 5709335825kat 2
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Selinsgrove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selinsgrove Forum Now

Selinsgrove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selinsgrove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Selinsgrove, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC