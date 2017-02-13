PennDOT seeks public input on new loc...

PennDOT seeks public input on new location for Routes 11/15 thruway in Snyder County

The public will have an opportunity Wednesday to offer suggestions for a new location for a section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Middle School on 18th Street in the borough.

