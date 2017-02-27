John Reed to run for second term

"It has been an honor and a privilege to have served as Magisterial District Judge for these past five years," "I am now seeking a second term because I want to continue to build on my commitment to serve our community with integrity and fairness, with the protection of the public as my primary objective." Reed was elected in 2011 as the nominee of both the Republican and Democrat parties in Snyder County Magisterial District 17-3-03, which encompasses Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam boroughs, and Monroe, Penn, Middlecreek, and Jackson townships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.