Discarded beer can leads to charges against 11 'ghost hunters,' state police say
State police this week filed charges against 10 adults and a juvenile who they say entered three mostly empty buildings at the state-owned Selinsgrove Center last September looking for ghosts. Police said the discovery of a beer can on a window sill of a room in one of the buildings was their break in the case because they were able to lift from it the fingerprint of Brandon Ebright.
