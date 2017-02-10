Challenges of aging alone Updated at
Before Robert A. Maurer's wife passed away 15 years ago, she asked a neighbor family to watch over him in her absence. "I have one son in California and another in Delaware, so I'm thankful for my 'adopted' family that promised my wife while she was dying that they would take care of me," the now 91-year-old said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Selinsgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan 28
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan 14
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Jul '16
|5709335825kat
|2
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selinsgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC