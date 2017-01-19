Wanted: Yarn for Prison Crocheting Pr...

Wanted: Yarn for Prison Crocheting Program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Her fingers work fast, but efficiently. This inmate at the Snyder County Prison near Selinsgrove is one of several who spend time crocheting blankets, a lot of blankets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selinsgrove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan 14 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Jul '16 5709335825kat 2
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) May '16 Maria 33
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Selinsgrove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selinsgrove Forum Now

Selinsgrove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selinsgrove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Selinsgrove, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC