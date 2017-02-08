Unexpected issue forces change in Routes 11/15 thruway project

An unexpected issue with two fly ash waste basins is forcing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to change the path of nearly two miles of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. The Routes 11/15 bypass of Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam cannot be built over the fly ash basins as originally planned, Sandra Tosca, executive of the PennDOT district in Montoursville, said Friday.

