Movie theater worker charged with selling pot-laced candy to fellow employee

Friday Jan 20

Timothy Allan Everett, 39, of Sunbury, was arraigned Wednesday on three drug charges and was jailed until he posted $35,000 bail Thursday. The charges stem from a state police investigation they said began in November 2016 after Everett was heard talking about "sour gummies" with fellow employees at the movie complex in the Susquehanna Valley Mall north of Selinsgrove.

