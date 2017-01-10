10-year-old publisher of Selinsgrove ...

10-year-old publisher of Selinsgrove paper calls for Snyder County DA's resignation

Tuesday Jan 3

The 10-year-old publisher of The Orange Street News has called for the resignation of Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch over what she calls misinformation he spread about a bottled water commercial filmed in Selinsgrove that featured her. Hilde Kate Lysiak , in a video posted on the paper's webpage, claims the people of Selinsgrove can no longer trust Piecuch because without checking the facts he claimed the commercial would include the reenactment of a murder.

