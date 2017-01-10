10-year-old publisher of Selinsgrove paper calls for Snyder County DA's resignation
The 10-year-old publisher of The Orange Street News has called for the resignation of Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch over what she calls misinformation he spread about a bottled water commercial filmed in Selinsgrove that featured her. Hilde Kate Lysiak , in a video posted on the paper's webpage, claims the people of Selinsgrove can no longer trust Piecuch because without checking the facts he claimed the commercial would include the reenactment of a murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Selinsgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan 14
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Jul '16
|5709335825kat
|2
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|May '16
|Maria
|33
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selinsgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC