10-year-old publisher of Selinsgrove paper calls for Snyder County DA's resignation

The 10-year-old publisher of The Orange Street News has called for the resignation of Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch over what she calls misinformation he spread about a bottled water commercial filmed in Selinsgrove that featured her. Hilde Kate Lysiak , in a video posted on the paper's webpage, claims the people of Selinsgrove can no longer trust Piecuch because without checking the facts he claimed the commercial would include the reenactment of a murder.

