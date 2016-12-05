School District Faces Outrage Over Controversial Bathroom Decision
A school district in Snyder County is taking the heat over a controversial decision to allow transgendered students use the bathroom of their choosing. The Selingsgrove Area School District implemented that at the start of the school year but didn't tell parents until after classes had begun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
