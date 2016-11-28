Spending Cyber Monday at the Mall
Cyber Monday is one of the biggest internet shopping days of the year, and many websites are hold huge sales. Not everyone likes to shop online, however, and we found plenty of people at the Lycoming Mall near Muncy and the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove.
