Selinsgrove schools controversial transgender practice topic of Wednesday public forum
A controversial practice in the Selinsgrove Area School District that permits transgender students to use the bathroom and lockers of their choice will be topic of community forum Wednesday evening. Board members will be listeners at the forum scheduled for 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium, said President Larry Augustine Tuesday.
