Tustumena return to service delayed further
The Alaska Marine Highway System announced on Monday that the return to service of the M/V Tustumena has been delayed further. The ferry serving Homer, Seldovia, Kodiak and the Aleutian Chain will not return until Aug. 15. More wasted steel was discovered in the engine room and repairs will require additional time at the Vigor Ketchikan Shipyard.
Seldovia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Great wide open
|2
|Rollins' East End yard sees major cleanup (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|peccyjohn
|1
|Nanwalek Alaska, Russian New Year Celebration (Jul '10)
|Jul '10
|Gloria Bishop
|1
|Industry, government spend little on oil spill ... (Jun '10)
|Jul '10
|Caribou Barbie
|57
|Seldovia's Russian Orthodox church rests in tra... (Mar '10)
|Mar '10
|John from NJ
|6
|Mr. Seldovia has passed away,' police chief says (Sep '09)
|Sep '09
|Michael Willard
|1
