Seldovia solstice fest back for 17th year
Seldovia once again offers a weekend of music and art around the summer solstice. Sponsored by the Seldovia Arts Council, the 17th annual Summer Solstice Music Festival runs June 22-25 at Homer's village neighbor on the south shore of Kachemak Bay.
