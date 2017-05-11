Tustumena return delayed until July 18

Tustumena return delayed until July 18

Thursday May 11

Rusted or pitted steel discovered during the M/V Tustumena's overhaul will mean another delay in the 53-year-old state ferry's return to service - this time to 5 p.m. July 18, when the Tustumena returns to Homer. Now undergoing work at the Vigor Ketchikan shipyard, workers discovered the rusted or pitted steel, called steel wastage, in the engine room.

