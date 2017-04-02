Reading the North: 'Mud Flats and Fis...

Reading the North: 'Mud Flats and Fish Camps' and 'Matter of the Deserted Airliner'

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

What it's about: Author and frequent We Alaskans contributor Erin McKittrick of Seldovia, author of "A Long Trek Home," chronicles the journey of her adventurous family as they hike and paddle the 800-mile coastline of Cook Inlet. Swirling tidal currents draw the family's inflatable kayaks into a pod of spouting belugas; 4-year-old son Katmai transforms himself into a woolly mammoth during a spring blizzard and endless tidal flats pose a serious risk with their quicksand-like mud.

