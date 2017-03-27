Engine repairs to delay return of Ala...

Engine repairs to delay return of Alaska ferry Kennicott

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Brandon Sun

A ferry that has been out of operation since January for its annual overhaul will return to service later than expected because it needs additional repair work, officials said. The Kennicott ferry will resume its coastal route from Washington state to Kodiak on March 30, two weeks later than planned, CoastAlaska News reported Friday.

