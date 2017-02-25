Seafood chowder

Saturday Feb 25

Puppy Love will soon be putting more people to work in Seldovia, a town of fewer than 300 people at the tip of the Kenai Peninsula. The love comes in the form of salmon pet treats, formerly made in Anchorage and now ready to come home, helped by funding from the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.

