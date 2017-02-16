Assembly votes to introduce invocatio...

Assembly votes to introduce invocation elimination ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Homer News

The public will finally get a formal chance to weigh in on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's invocation practice in March. In a narrow 5-4 vote, the assembly voted to introduce assembly member Willy Dunne's ordinance that would eliminate the invocation from the proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seldovia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
News Rollins' East End yard sees major cleanup (Aug '12) Aug '12 peccyjohn 1
Video Nanwalek Alaska, Russian New Year Celebration (Jul '10) Jul '10 Gloria Bishop 1
News Industry, government spend little on oil spill ... (Jun '10) Jul '10 Caribou Barbie 57
News Seldovia's Russian Orthodox church rests in tra... (Mar '10) Mar '10 John from NJ 6
News Mr. Seldovia has passed away,' police chief says (Sep '09) Sep '09 Michael Willard 1
News Redoubt Back at Code Red - KTVA (Apr '09) Apr '09 Lance Jackson 1
See all Seldovia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seldovia Forum Now

Seldovia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seldovia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Seldovia, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC