Nothing gold can stay
The light of a sinking winter sun penetrates a thicket of trees near Kenai's Warren Ames Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. This week Alaska has sat under a cold trough of low-pressure air moving from Siberia, according to the National Weather Service's Fairbanks-based lead meteorologist Christopher Cox, creating temperatures that remained subzero for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Seldovia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|moving to homer
|1
|Rollins' East End yard sees major cleanup (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|peccyjohn
|1
|Nanwalek Alaska, Russian New Year Celebration (Jul '10)
|Jul '10
|Gloria Bishop
|1
|Industry, government spend little on oil spill ... (Jun '10)
|Jul '10
|Caribou Barbie
|57
|Seldovia's Russian Orthodox church rests in tra... (Mar '10)
|Mar '10
|John from NJ
|6
|Mr. Seldovia has passed away,' police chief says (Sep '09)
|Sep '09
|Michael Willard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seldovia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC