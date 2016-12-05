Commercial cod fishermen get more spa...

Commercial cod fishermen get more space in Kachemak Bay

Monday Dec 5

Commercial groundfish fishermen in Kachemak Bay will get more space to operate after the Board of Fisheries redefined the closed waters in the area. In Lower Cook Inlet, commercial fishermen are allowed to use pots to fish for Pacific cod and have been allowed inside Kachemak Bay west of the Homer Spit and along the southern shore of the bay near Seldovia.

