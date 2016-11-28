Administration schedules sales tax wo...

Administration schedules sales tax workshops

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The borough assembly approved an ordinance with multiple changes to the sales tax code in September, including provisions requiring nonprofits with regular storefronts and vendors who do not accept food stamps but sell food to charge sales tax. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seldovia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
how is the area Jul '16 moving to homer 1
News Rollins' East End yard sees major cleanup (Aug '12) Aug '12 peccyjohn 1
Video Nanwalek Alaska, Russian New Year Celebration (Jul '10) Jul '10 Gloria Bishop 1
News Industry, government spend little on oil spill ... (Jun '10) Jul '10 Caribou Barbie 57
News Seldovia's Russian Orthodox church rests in tra... (Mar '10) Mar '10 John from NJ 6
News Mr. Seldovia has passed away,' police chief says (Sep '09) Sep '09 Michael Willard 1
See all Seldovia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seldovia Forum Now

Seldovia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seldovia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Seldovia, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,803

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC