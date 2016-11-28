Administration schedules sales tax workshops
The borough assembly approved an ordinance with multiple changes to the sales tax code in September, including provisions requiring nonprofits with regular storefronts and vendors who do not accept food stamps but sell food to charge sales tax. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2017.
Seldovia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|how is the area
|Jul '16
|moving to homer
|1
|Rollins' East End yard sees major cleanup (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|peccyjohn
|1
|Nanwalek Alaska, Russian New Year Celebration (Jul '10)
|Jul '10
|Gloria Bishop
|1
|Industry, government spend little on oil spill ... (Jun '10)
|Jul '10
|Caribou Barbie
|57
|Seldovia's Russian Orthodox church rests in tra... (Mar '10)
|Mar '10
|John from NJ
|6
|Mr. Seldovia has passed away,' police chief says (Sep '09)
|Sep '09
|Michael Willard
|1
