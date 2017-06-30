Seguin native, ex-NFL player Sampleton to conduct Boys & Girls Club football camp July 15

Seguin native and former NFL player Lawrence Sampleton will conduct a Football Fundamentals Camp in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Texas on Saturday, July 15 at Matador Stadium on the Seguin High School campus. Sampleton, a product of the Boys Club of Seguin, played for the University of Texas from 1978-81 and was a second round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

