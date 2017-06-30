Matador Band to extend free summer concert series this Sunday night in downtown Seguin
The Seguin Main Street Program is excited to announce that an additional concert has been added to this year's Central Park Summer Concert Series. Normally, the concert series is every Sunday in June and a finale patriotic concert from the San Antonio Symphonic Band the Sunday before the Fourth of July.
