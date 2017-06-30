Man shot to death on Fourth of July
On July 4, 2017 at 6:30AM, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 200 Block of Shady Lane, Seguin, Tx for a report of a possible DAS . It was quickly learned that the deceased, who is now identified as 57-year-old Joe James Rangel, had died of gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help the New Braunfels POlice (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|Bean
|14
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Jun 30
|JasonNewsted
|11
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Jun 30
|Weenies
|13
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May '17
|ddbr
|1
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May '17
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May '17
|Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC