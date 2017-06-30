Community briefs - Northeast Herald
Vacation Bible school will be July 10 to 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the church, 213 Coy Lane. The name of the course is Maker Fun Factory , and children will be encouraged to be curious and creative as they discover how they've been crafted by God.
