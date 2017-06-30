City of Seguin to begin big move into new animal services facility on Thursday
The doors to the city of Seguin's new Animal Services Facility are set to open in just a few days. The staff moves in Thursday with the scheduled opening on Monday, July 10. The building is located at 555 Fred Byrd Drive immediately south of the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds.
