City of Seguin announces new animal services manager
Jessica Montgomery recently returned to Texas from a humanitarian mission in the Middle East where she led an international animal welfare team to improve conditions at a large animal rescue in Qatar. Prior to that, city of Seguin officials say Montgomery was the director of animal services in Louisville Kentucky.
