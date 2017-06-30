City of Seguin announces new animal s...

City of Seguin announces new animal services manager

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Jessica Montgomery recently returned to Texas from a humanitarian mission in the Middle East where she led an international animal welfare team to improve conditions at a large animal rescue in Qatar. Prior to that, city of Seguin officials say Montgomery was the director of animal services in Louisville Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help the New Braunfels POlice (Jul '13) 3 hr Bean 14
News Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch... Jun 30 JasonNewsted 11
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Jun 30 Weenies 13
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) Jun 5 Confused as well 23
dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june... May '17 ddbr 1
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May '17 Bud 7
Nikki melburn May '17 Dog 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC