Tickets to annual Seguin Police Department Cinderella Ball now on sale

Tickets to this year's Seguin Police Department's Cinderella Ball may just make the perfect Father's Day gift for that special "King" in your life. Tickets are now on sale for the 8th Annual father, daughter event slated for Friday, June 23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Seguin Coliseum.

