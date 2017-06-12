Silver Center to host annual Taste of Seguin on Tuesday
The Seguin Silver Center is inviting you to bring your appetite to this year's 11th Annual Taste of Seguin. The food tasting and judging event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Seguin Coliseum.
