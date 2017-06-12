SHS project on its way toward completion; New Seguin High School opens in August
The construction of the new Seguin High School campus is moving full steam ahead. Sean Hoffmann, the public information officer for the Seguin ISD, says there's definitely plenty of activity at the current campus site as crews round out the final phases of the new three story, multi-million dollar project.
