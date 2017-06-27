Seguin LL Seniors earn District 31 title

Seguin LL Seniors earn District 31 title

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The Seguin Little League Seniors Baseball All-Stars outlasted La Vernia 5-2 Monday night to claim the District 31 championship and secure a spot in the Southwestern Regional Tournament later this summer. Seguin defeated La Vernia 7-5 on Saturday, and La Vernia won its elimination game against New Braunfels 13-5 on Sunday to earn a rematch in Monday's title game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch... Jun 22 Concern for the c... 10
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) Jun 5 Confused as well 23
dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june... May 30 ddbr 1
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) May 28 If u know 12
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May '17 Bud 7
Nikki melburn May '17 Dog 1
truck drivers on 123 (Sep '12) May '17 SweetKraut 21
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Guadalupe County was issued at June 27 at 1:08PM CDT

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC