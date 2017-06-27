Seguin LL Seniors earn District 31 title

The Seguin Little League Seniors Baseball All-Stars outlasted La Vernia 5-2 Monday night to claim the District 31 championship and secure a spot in the Southwestern Regional Tournament later this summer. Seguin defeated La Vernia 7-5 on Saturday, and La Vernia won its elimination game against New Braunfels 13-5 on Sunday to earn a rematch in Monday's title game.

