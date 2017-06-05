Park West newest site for free Seguin ISD Summer Meal Program
Kids will not be going hungry this summer thanks to the Seguin ISD Summer Meal Program. The Seguin ISD in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering the free program at six locations.
