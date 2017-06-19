Original SHS Clock Tower towers down for good; Community says good-bye to old SHS clock tower
One of the last remaining sentimental pieces of the old Seguin High School campus was officially brought down Wednesday. The old clock tower located at the entrance of what was the old campus was demolished as part of the construction of an entirely new campus next door.
