Next Entry

A live musical production, that opens this weekend at the Stephen and Mary Birch Texas Theatre, will not only tickle your funny bone and delight your ears, but might also put your spelling skills to the test. A local production of the popular play "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend at the historic theater in downtown Seguin.
