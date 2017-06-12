Next Entry
The Seguin High School Matador Band will be leading the march during this year's Biggest Small-Town Fourth of July Parade in Texas. Seguin Mayor Don Keil has selected the Seguin High School Matador Band as the Grand Parade Marshal of the 2017 parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May 21
|Dog
|1
|truck drivers on 123 (Sep '12)
|May 20
|SweetKraut
|21
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Fernandez88
|20
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC