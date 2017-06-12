Next Entry
You may notice some kids in some brightly and wildly decorated cosutmes Friday night at the Seguin Public Library. Everything from comic book characters to movie heroes may be part of a special event at the library tonight and all local teens are being invited to participate in the Cosplay Ball.
