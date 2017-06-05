Next Entry
Out of this year's 464 Seguin High School graduates, two student leaders will be taking the reigns as they lead their peers during this year's commencement exercises at Matador Stadium. Named as the top of their class are SHS Valedictorian Kiersten Gustafson and Salutatorian Kanishak Joshi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May 21
|Dog
|1
|truck drivers on 123 (Sep '12)
|May 20
|SweetKraut
|21
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Fernandez88
|20
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC