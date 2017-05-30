More
The Seguin City Council is expected to call for a special election this November to replace District 3 Councilman Phil Seidenberger. Seidenberger is stepping down from his seat due to health reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May 21
|Dog
|1
|truck drivers on 123 (Sep '12)
|May 20
|SweetKraut
|21
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Fernandez88
|20
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|May 19
|Confused as well
|22
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC