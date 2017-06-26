Families are invited to celebrate Independence Day in patriotic style kicking-off KWED's Freedom Fiesta with the Guadalupe County Republican Women's annual Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1. The Pledge to the flag and National Anthem will mark the beginning of Freedom Fiesta at 6:00 PM. Kids will line up at 6:15 for the 6:30 PM parade kick-off.

