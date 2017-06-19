More
A band that's well known in the area is set to perform at this year's Freedom Fiesta in downtown Seguin. The Broken Duckfeet band will provide all of the entertainment for this year's event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Jun 19
|Yeah
|9
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May '17
|Dog
|1
|truck drivers on 123 (Sep '12)
|May '17
|SweetKraut
|21
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC