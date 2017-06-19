Fathers, daughters prepare for Cinder...

Fathers, daughters prepare for Cinderella Ball

A special night for fathers and daughters happens Friday night in the Coliseum The Seguin Police Department DARE Program is once again presenting its annual Cinderella Ball. DARE Officer Hope Vasquez says time is running out for those kings out there that want to treat their princesses to a special night.

