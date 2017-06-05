Conjunto Cats next on the schedule for this year's Summer Park Concert Series
Conjunto music is next on the list for this Sunday's free concert in the park. The Seguin Main Street Program will welcome Seguin's very own Conjunto Cats during its Central Park Summer Concert Series in downtown Seguin.
