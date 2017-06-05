City, economic development leaders look to boost retail opportunities
The city of Seguin Economic Development Department and the Seguin Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors continue to work together to try to enhance the retail opportunities that exists in Seguin. The SEDC is primarily focused on manufacturing job growth and retention, but it shares staff with the SEDC board and city administrators continue to work together to try to bring new retail stores and developments to Seguin.
